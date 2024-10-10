LAVISH Theatrics - a perfect afternoon for everyone who loves a good belter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We are giving you the chance to dance the afternoon away, to the best songs from musical theatre, in the heart of Northampton on the opening weekend of the half term holiday for most schools in Northants and Milton Keynes. If Grease, Mama Mia, The Lion King, Frozen, Hamilton, Les Mis et al float your boat, come along and join us for some of the best belters around.

We have teamed up with Mark Neal (G-A-Y, Heaven) who will spin and remix tracks like you've never heard them spun before. His mission - to keep you dancing.

Why have NJB Promotions decided to do LAVISH Theatrics? I, Nicky Bunting, the founder of NJB Promotions, have always been involved in the theatre. My love for musical theatre flourished 15 years ago after seeing Les Misérables in the West End. I'd seen a few amateur productions previously but never really 'got it'. Mind-blowing was my experience in London and I have been hooked ever since.

In Northampton, I have been involved with am-dram for 30 years and, not being a great singer, I have mainly stuck to plays rather than musicals. That's not to say I haven't performed in musicals. Anyone that knows am-dram will know that one volunteer is worth ten pressed men. Performing in a musical is - such fun. The singing, the dance routines, the costumes all of it is spectacular and it's great to be part of something that allows you to really escape from real life.

LAVISH Theatrics 27 October 2024

So, that vibe, I wanted to create in a party space. I wanted everyone to get a chance to escape, to forget about everything for a short time, to sing and dance, without being judged, in a room full of people that 'get it' and want exactly the same.

That's why we are welcoming children too. Under 13s come free with a responsible adult so that the whole family can join us and that's why the event is at a great time, 2pm on the afternoon of Sunday 27 October 2024. Having young children and missing out on some events due to the pricing of tickets for children is a predicament that I'm familiar with. I wanted my guests to bring their children if they need to, if it helps them to escape.

If you follow this link you can listen to our LAVISH Theatrics mega mix to get a taste of what's to come.

What about the tickets? To make it easy to bring your children along, we are letting all under 13s in free with a responsible adult. With tickets as little as £7, coupled with a town centre location just a short walk from all major bus routes, there's no excuse to miss out on this unique experience.

We've already taken table reservations so please do book if you're coming with a group of six or more. Booking is really easy so please pop over to Eventbrite to secure your space or contact Nicky on 07531286241 / [email protected].

This is a private event in the cosy, well respected, Charles Bradlaugh Pub, NN1 3AU and is hosted by NJB Promotions.