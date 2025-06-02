LAVISH Northampton - for a grown up night with friends

Your host, Nicky Bunting

LAVISH returns to the Charles Bradlaugh in Northampton on this Saturday, 7th June. Not to be missed by anyone that likes solid dance tunes all night long. With drinks on arrival, reserved seating, a private venue and a lovely crowd, LAVISH brings a touch of je na sais quoi to Northampton, this weekend.

We pride ourselves on the finishing touches to make your evening an evening of pure joy where all of your needs have been catered for: on site parking, manned cloakroom, table reservations, drinks on arrival, no booking fees, private venue and all for £12.50.

If you'd like to listen to the type of music we play, our LAVISH playlist on Spotify is a great taster. Don't have Spotify? Think Chaka Khan, Will Smith, Robin S, Luther Vandross and SO much more, some real bangers from the 80s and 90s that you might not have heard since you took your Ritzy shoes off. To listen, here you go: Spotify

Tickets on Eventbrite and the door and we won't charge you more on the door. £12.50 however you decide to pay. We can reserve tables up to midday on 7 June and reserved seating will have to be pr-ebooked, with thanks.

more truffle, less cheese, that's LAVISH

Here's the link for tickets if you haven't been distracted by our playlist yet... Eventbrite

I will be your host for the evening to ensure that you have a comfortable, safe and solid night out with us.