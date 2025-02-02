Laura celebrates life-changing weight loss at Kettering Slimming World & awarded 'Greatest Loser 2025'

Laura Godfrey has won the Kettering Saturday Slimming World group’s Greatest Loser competition for 2025 after a weightloss of an incredible 6st 7lbs, without having to give up her favourite foods.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prior to joining she lost 3st but was struggling since and therefore joined the slimming group, now celebrating a total weight loss of 9st 7lbs.

Slimming World’s Greatest Loser competition celebrates the member in each local Slimming World group across the UK and Ireland who has lost the most weight, highlighting their dedication and commitment and the inspiring changes they’ve made on the inside and out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura, from Kettering, joined the Kettering Saturday Slimming World group weighing 20st 10lbs and is now 14st 3lbs, losing a total of 6st 7lbs overall. Laura says: “Winning the title of Greatest Loser 2025 in our group is such an honour. I was nervous and sceptical when I first walked through the doors, but I instantly realised that the group had a great buzz and everyone was so warm and friendly.

Incredible achievement of over 9st weightloss

“When my Consultant, Teresa Seaton, explained how the eating plan worked something clicked – for the first time, I believed I could make sustainable changes to the way I cooked and ate and lose weight. Slimming World’s approach is all about encouraging healthy eating habits without restrictions, meaning I could still eat real, tasty foods while losing weight. My favourite meal is Curry and I still regularly enjoy it and that’s made the plan so much easier to stick to than anything I’ve tried in the past.”

Laura also made changes to her activity levels. She says: “As the weight started to come off, I started thinking about doing more exercise. Slimming World’s physical activity support programme played a key role in helping me move more and more often. I started by walking the dog that little bit further each day which is now up to 5 miles a day.

"By starting small I was able to boost my fitness levels without feeling overwhelmed and now activity is a natural part of my day-to-day life. I go to the gym 2 times a week and I love taking part in Clubbercise classes twice a week. I am now enjoying weightlifting and kick boxing, and now as well for the first time trampoline parks and ice skating."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She believes the support of her Consultant Teresa Seaton and the other members of the group has been crucial to her weight loss success: “Everyone is always so understanding and supportive, they get what it feels like to be on a weight loss journey so I’ve never once felt alone – which is amazing because at my heaviest I often felt very lonely. Now I want to provide that same support for other members and help them to achieve their targets too. We have a lot of fun in group too and we’re like one big family.”

Teresa, who runs the Kettering Slimming World group that Laura attends, says: “This competition is not just about the weight lost – it’s about recognising the lifestyle changes members like Laura make, the challenges they overcome week in and week out, and the confidence they gain. We’re incredibly proud of Laura and the amazing progress she’s made since joining Slimming World 2 years ago. She’s an inspiration to everyone in our group and thoroughly deserves this award.”

Teresa continues: “If anyone wants to make life-long changes, achieve your weight loss goals like Laura, and feel good on the inside and out, there’s always a warm welcome at our Kettering Slimming World group.”

You can visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk or contact Teresa on 07447 918855 for more information.

Saturday Kettering group is held at St Andrews Church, NN16 8QA at 7am, 8.30am and 10am.