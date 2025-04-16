Last chance to get in the Easter spirit with Cherry Lane Garden Centres
Who wouldn't want to enjoy breakfast with the Easter Bunny? Well you can at your local Cherry Lane Garden Centre
Cherry Lane Garden Centres is making Easter magical for families, with limited time only Breakfast with the Easter Bunny events!
Enjoy a freshly prepared breakfast, followed by a magic show, party games and dancing to countdown to the Easter Bunny’s arrival.
Tickets are £13.99 per child which includes a special gift, and £9.99 per adult which includes breakfast.
Events running today, 17th, 19th April, varies per garden centre.
Call your local store to book!