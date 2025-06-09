Lakeside Corby team is holding a special event for carers

Event notice

The team at Lakeside Healthcare Corby and Brigstock Surgeries are holding a special event for carers on Friday 13 June.

It is a drop-in event for Lakeside patients from Corby, Brigstock, Oundle and Kettering surgeries and it will give them the chance to talk to Lakeside staff, plus local organisations who can offer specialist help for carers.

This will be the third year running that the event has taken place and previous years have been well attended with people getting more information from organisations including Northamptonshire Carers, Agewell, Age Concern, Northants Fire and Rescue Service and many others.

The practice’s Health and Wellbeing team will also be there plus more information will be given about the new Health Kiosk which will be installed at Corby soon which takes readings such as blood pressure, height and weight, which are then automatically uploaded to the patient’s record.

Anisha Grewal, from Management Support at Corby said: ‘If you are a carer and a registered patient at either Corby, Oundle Medical Practice or Headlands in Kettering, you are welcome to come along. We recently got our Silver Carers’ Accreditation from Northamptonshire Carers and so this is another way of helping us to make sure that people who are carers get the right help at the right time.’

The event takes place at Corby’s Cottingham Road site on Friday 13 June from 2.30 to 4.30pm.