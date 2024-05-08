KROHNE Ltd will open up to its local community as part of Make UK’s National Manufacturing Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

KROHNE Ltd, based in Wellingborough, Northampton will open up to the local community on National Manufacturing Day on Thursday 26th September 2024 to showcase first-hand the amazing careers that are available in Britain’s manufacturing sector.

Throughout the day the company will organise a series of tours and engaging events, designed to demonstrate what manufacturing is really about. The activities will be hands on, and staff teams will be available to speak about what inspired them to take up a career in the sector and opportunities to progress and train further. To take part and register visit; bit.ly/3Ul2Tg9

The day is open to all age groups, from school leavers to more experienced workers looking at reskilling. It will also give KROHNE Ltd the chance to let their whole community understand more about the business on their doorstep.

KROHNE Ltd has been part of the Wellingborough community, manufacturing Coriolis mass flowmeters from its factories based on Rutherford Drive and Davy Close on Park Farm Industrial Estate since 1994 and celebrates its 30th Anniversary this year. With over 300 employed, it recently expanded and opened another warehouse at Riverside in Northampton with further expansion plans this year in Wellingborough showing further testament to the success of KROHNE Ltd.

Operations Director, Billy Aitchison said:

‘Participating in National Manufacturing Day 2024 is important because it celebrates and promotes the significance of manufacturing in our economy, highlights career opportunities, fosters innovation, and encourages collaboration among manufacturers, educators, and communities. It's a chance to showcase advancements, inspire the next generation of manufacturers, and strengthen the industry's presence’.

To make it easy to see what’s going on across the local area, Make UK has created a dedicated microsite www.nationalmanufacturingday.org where companies taking part will post what they produce and detail the events they are planning for National Manufacturing Day itself.

Last years MAKE UK National Manufacturing Day at KROHNE Ltd

Manufacturing covers a wide range of sectors including aerospace, engineering, chemical and pharmaceutical, food and drink, defence, automotive and renewable technologies. So, there will definitely be something around on the day to interest everyone.

Stephen Phipson, CEO of Make UK, the manufacturers organisation added:

“This is a really exciting day where the whole manufacturing sector will come together to celebrate the amazing things that Britain designs and makes.

“Britain’s manufacturing companies are at the forefront of global renewable technology development and some of the most innovative engineering developments seen anywhere around the world. This is a sector with amazing opportunities and we hope this third National Manufacturing Day will give people who have never had the chance to see inside their local businesses just what is going on and the opportunities available to them.”