Kickoff for charity: fifty years celebration

Whitworth FC proudly invites the entire community to join us at our London Road ground for a fantastic Charity Football Match and Family Fun Day. This exciting event promises fun for all ages while raising vital funds and awareness for two worthy local causes: Kelly’s Heroes and Maxwell Mallows.

Exciting activities include:

Football Tournament: Our seasoned veterans will battle it out in an 11-a-side tournament, with the top two teams advancing to the final for a chance to lift the inaugural Kelly’s Heroes trophy. This will be followed by an interclub tournament for the Whitworth FC youth teams.

Competitive Events: Test your skills in Beat the Goalie, Crossbar Strike, and Touchline Spot competitions.

A fun day: Kids can get creative with face painting, exploring stalls and burning their energy on the bouncy castle. The bar will be open throughout the event with hot refreshments served and delicious food from the hog roast and burger van.

Through to the evening: Presentation and highlights of the day's events, charity auction and entertainment from the highly acclaimed local vocalist Louisa Nixon.

Charity Football Match and Funday - 25/5/24

We need your support – two worthy causes:

Individuals and companies can support the event through various sponsorship packages, starting from £25 for player support to £1,000 for main event sponsorship. (See contact details below)

We are also seeking donations for the raffle and auction prizes; your participation and generosity will not only make for a fun-filled day but also make a significant difference in supporting Kelly’s Heroes and fundraising for the Maxwell Mallows Brighter Future Fund.

Honouring Milestones:

This special day also marks the 50th anniversary of Whitworth FC, Saxon FC, and Barton Petroleum Ltd. Join us as we celebrate and reflect on their dedicated contributions to our community over the past five decades.

Let's come together as a community to kick off a day of celebration, unity, and giving back. Your presence and support will make a meaningful difference in our local community.