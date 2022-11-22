Kettering's Tresham College hosting Quizmas in aid of town's food bank

Students at Tresham College are holding a Quizmas event in aid of Kettering’s food bank.

The event is being organised for their ‘marketing an event’ sector as part of their college course.

With around 30 of them organising the event, the students hope it’s going to be incredible.

The fundraiser is taking place next month

There’s going to be a giant quiz, a tombola, bakes and refreshments and much more for the quiz night at Tresham College Kettering on Tuesday, December 6 at 6.30pm.

Tickets will be £3 each and free for under-10s.

Alongside the quiz they will be raising money for Kettering food bank.

A spokesman for the event said: “Kettering food bank needs our help more than ever due to the cost of living crisis.

"There will also be an opportunity for you to bring in food and extra change to donate which will go directly to the charity.

“We’ve opened ticket sales, and we’d love if you can could come and support the business department.”