Kettering's Greenbelt Festival’s first official line-up poster is now LIVE!

Thursday 22 – Sunday 25 August, Boughton House, Kettering.

Greenbelt Festival’s first official line-up poster of the year is now LIVE!

You can get your tickets here. And don’t forget, you’ve got until the end of this month to get them at the very best price they will be all year and still spread the cost over four months at no extra cost.

Kicking off Greenbelt Festival’s line-up, on Greenbelt’s main stage… GLADE HIGHLIGHTS.

Corinne Bailey Rae

Greenbelt welcome’s back Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter, Corinne Bailey Rae. She’ll be performing (in its entirety) her new album, Black Rainbows. What a treat!

Bob Vylan

The formidable grime, punk rock, and hip hop duo that is Bob Vylan.

Dutty Moonshine Big Band

Next up is Dutty Moonshine Big Band, an epic 14-strong big band infusing jazz with UK garage.

House Gospel Choir

Bringing their exhilarating, joyous gospel sound to the main stage.

McCrary Sisters

This fabulous gospel singing trio will be bringing their unique sound where gospel effortlessly meets funk, blues, soul, R&B.

Greenbelt’s intimate folk, acoustic and Americana venue… THE CANOPY - Names to look out for!

Katherine Priddy

Katherine Priddy is one of the best and brightest new folk artists around.

Nectar Woode

Let’s hear it for Nectar Woode, up-and-coming soul singer and songwriter extraordinaire.

Luke Sital-Singh

Luke Sital-Singh fuses heartland folk and soft rock with stripped back raw lyrics.

Greenbelt’s grassroots, new music stage… REBEL ROUSER - Three acts not to miss!

Mouses

The brilliant Mouses are Rebel Rouser regulars. Known for their raw, energetic live performances.

I, Doris

Introducing I, Doris, the world’s leading feminist, post-punk, mummy core-kitchen pop band.

Alien Chicks

Feisty, fun, groove-infused punk trio, Alien Chicks, mix jazz, rap, bossa nova and math rock.

How do I get a ticket?

Greenbelt Festival is rolling out its radical and inclusive pay-what-you-can ticketing pricing structure for a second year, where those who can pay – do – and those who can’t – have the opportunity to pay what they can. Even better, you can spread the cost with Greenbelt’s monthly installment plan, interest-free, up to July 2024.