Kettering's biggest ever careers fair takes place at Tresham College

By Julie Pritchard
Contributor
Published 28th Oct 2024, 12:17 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2024, 14:01 BST
Tresham Collegeplaceholder image
Tresham College
Working in partnership with the Kettering Jobcentre Plus Our exciting initiative will be showcasing 100s of job opportunities in and around Kettering.

The event will bring together the biggest and best employers in the area and help potential employees to understand the training pathways which are open to them towards new or more rewarding careers.

Tresham College is part of The Bedford College Group, and will be advertising its own vacancies to visitors as well as talking to employers about training funding which is available for apprenticeships and continuing professional development of staff.

Jobs with The Civil Service will be promoted to people, together with those from The Bedford College Group and other major employers.

Career Fair flyerplaceholder image
Career Fair flyer

This FREE to attend event will be open to the public from 4.00pm – 6.00pm on Tuesday 12th November 2024 at Tresham College Kettering, where potential employees can come and find out more about employment opportunities from the organisations attending and training opportunities available to help them into employment including apprenticeships, part-time courses and T Levels.

