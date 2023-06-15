News you can trust since 1897
Kettering Vegan Market is back this weekend

The popular event is back
By Chloe HutchingsContributor
Published 15th Jun 2023, 15:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 15:47 BST

The Kettering Vegan Market is back and they’re taking over the Market Place again on Saturday (June 17).

As usual, the event will bring together an incredible selection of vegan street food vendors, artisan bakers, craft brewers, ethical jewellers, small-batch soapers, local artists, zero-waste champions and loads more.

The market is being held on Saturday (June 17) from 10.30am to 4pm.

Kettering Market PlaceKettering Market Place
