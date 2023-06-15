Kettering Vegan Market is back this weekend
The Kettering Vegan Market is back and they’re taking over the Market Place again on Saturday (June 17).
As usual, the event will bring together an incredible selection of vegan street food vendors, artisan bakers, craft brewers, ethical jewellers, small-batch soapers, local artists, zero-waste champions and loads more.
The market is being held on Saturday (June 17) from 10.30am to 4pm.