Kettering Town FC Charity Matchday: Live music and football for a great cause

Kettering Town FC fans and local residents are in for a day to remember as Latimer Park transforms into a buzzing festival of football and live music, all in support of a great cause! On Saturday, 21st September, the community is invited to come together for an exciting Charity Matchday, featuring a live performance by the sensational Ukie TooNes and a thrilling FA Cup clash between Kettering Town FC and Lowestoft FC.

This event promises more than just football – it’s about music, fun, and raising vital funds for Team Mikayla, a charity deeply connected to the heart of the club.

A Festival Atmosphere at Latimer Park

Starting from 1:00 PM, before the 3:00 PM kickoff, Ukie TooNes – a charity fundraising, ukulele-playing group known for their energetic performances – will take the stage to entertain the crowd with a mix of classic hits from the '60s to today. Their music will set the tone for a vibrant pre-match celebration, creating an electric atmosphere for football fans and non-football fans alike. The band will continue to play for 45 minutes after the final whistle, making sure the festivities extend well beyond the final score.

Fans, families, and friends are encouraged to join the fun, with entry to the musical performances completely free of charge. However, donations are strongly encouraged, with all proceeds going to support Team Mikayla, a local charity that provides crucial support for those facing life-limiting conditions.

Kettering Town FC vs Lowestoft FC: The Main Event

Of course, the football itself is set to be a cracker! Kettering Town FC, affectionately known as The Poppies, will face Lowestoft FC in what promises to be a thrilling FA Cup encounter. Coming off the back of an important win earlier this week, the Poppies are hungry for another victory, and fans will be hoping to see the team continue their strong form.

For those who aren’t regular football attendees, this matchday offers the perfect chance to experience the magic of grassroots football, while enjoying a day of live music and supporting a good cause. Whether you’re a seasoned supporter or simply someone looking for a fun Saturday out, this event is designed for everyone.

Why This Event Matters: Supporting Team Mikayla

The driving force behind this day of music and sport is Team Mikayla, a charity that works tirelessly to provide financial and emotional support to families facing the challenges of living with serious illness. Based in Kettering, the charity has close ties to the club, and many of the Poppies’ fans and players have rallied behind the cause in recent years.

By attending the event and making a donation, you'll be directly contributing to the charity's efforts, helping individuals and families in need of critical assistance.

“This event is about more than just football. It’s a chance for the community to come together, have some fun, and make a real difference in people’s lives,” says a key organiser from the club. “We’re hoping to fill the stands, enjoy some great music, and cheer the Poppies on to victory – all while raising funds for a charity that means so much to us.”

How to Attend and Support

The event starts at 1:00 PM with Ukie TooNes performing before and after the match. The band, known for their high-energy ukulele renditions of popular songs, has built a reputation for bringing a party atmosphere wherever they go. With hits spanning across the decades, they’ll have something for everyone – from the golden classics of the ‘60s to modern chart-toppers. If you love live music, you won’t want to miss it.

The football match itself starts at 3:00 PM, and with Kettering Town FC in great form, fans are hopeful for another big win. Whether you're coming for the football or the music (or both), this Charity Matchday is sure to be a highlight of the local calendar.

Event Details:

Date : Saturday, 21st September 2024

: Saturday, 21st September 2024 Time : Music from 1:00 PM, Kickoff at 3:00 PM

: Music from 1:00 PM, Kickoff at 3:00 PM Location : Latimer Park, Polwell Lane, Burton Latimer, Northants, NN15 5PS

: Latimer Park, Polwell Lane, Burton Latimer, Northants, NN15 5PS Entry : Free entry to the band performance. Donations for Team Mikayla encouraged.

: Free entry to the band performance. Donations for Team Mikayla encouraged. Parking: General parking available.

To ensure a smooth experience for everyone, attendees are encouraged to pre-register for the event. While it’s not mandatory, pre-registering will help organisers estimate the number of people attending and ensure that the event runs smoothly for everyone.

A Day for All

This charity event isn't just for the hardcore football supporters. It’s for everyone – whether you’re a fan of the beautiful game, live music, or simply looking for a fun day out with family and friends. The organisers have worked hard to create a festival-like atmosphere, so even if football isn’t your thing, the lively performance by Ukie TooNes and the chance to support Team Mikayla will make it a day to remember.

A Chance to Make a Difference

At the core of this event is the opportunity to give back. By attending, donating, and spreading the word, you’ll be contributing to the important work that Team Mikayla does in the community. As the event organiser says, “Every penny we raise will go directly towards supporting families in need, and that’s something truly special.”

With a mix of live music, grassroots football, and a strong charitable cause, Saturday 21st September is shaping up to be an unmissable day at Latimer Park. So, mark your calendars, spread the word, and come join the fun – let’s make this Charity Matchday a big success!

Conclusion: Come for the Music, Stay for the Cause

Whether you’re there for the match, the music, or the charity, the Kettering Town FC Charity Matchday promises to be an unforgettable experience. As the community comes together to cheer on the Poppies and enjoy the sounds of Ukie TooNes, let’s not forget the real reason behind it all: supporting Team Mikayla. So, gather your friends, bring your family, and get ready for a day of football, fun, and fundraising. See you at Latimer Park!