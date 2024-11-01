Kettering hotel to host Halloween themed Curry and Quiz Night!
This fun-packed fundraising evening, set to take place at Kettering Park Hotel on Friday, 8th November, will be packed with spooky-styled questions and spice-packed curries.
The event’s quiz compere will be well known business leader Simon Cox, who runs local networking and membership organisation NNBN. Simon said: “Halloween is the inspiration so expect the unexpected and prepare to be spooked! Halloween is a fabulous excuse to have a bit of fun – think witches, ghouls, skeletons and magic.”
Fundraising and Volunteering Executive at Teamwork Trust Judy Caine said: “Thank you again to Simon, who is a master at pulling quizzes together. We have a few tickets left so be quick if you want to join us.”
This event starts at 7pm. Tickets, which include both the meal and quiz, are £30 per person and organisers are recommending teams are made up of four to six people.
Book your tickets and find out more here: www.teamworktrust.co.uk/Event/halloween-curry-quiz