Kettering Greenbelt Festival: New names announced

Don’t miss… award-winning BBC presenter and journalist Ashley John-Baptiste, civil liberties and human rights defence lawyer Michael Mansfield KC, the heart-breaking one-woman play Apples in Winter, poet, playwright and educator Kirsty Taylor & David Benson’s award-winning play, Think No Evil of Us.

Thursday 22 – Sunday 25 August 2024, Boughton House, Kettering.

New names announced and the new line-up poster has just dropped. The festival season is well underway and Greenbelt’s bill is looking super hot!

Against the oddsJoin award-winning BBC presenter and journalist Ashley John-Baptiste as he discusses his new book on his life in care. Ashley grew up in foster and residential care in south-east London and faced school exclusions and suspensions as a child. He knows all too well the struggles young people in care and foster families face. His story reflects one of the 38,000 children coming into the care system this year.

Against the odds, Ashley gained a place at Cambridge to study history, and went on to front a BBC Three documentary about his childhood in care. He is now a familiar face on The One Show, BBC News, Expert Witness, and Dr Xand’s Con or Cure, don’t miss this uplifting session as he shares his experiences and gives hope and insight to others.

ACTIVISM‘The king of human rights work’

Greenbelt is delighted to welcome Michael Mansfield KC to this year’s festival. The barrister famous for his work on landmark cases such as Stephen Lawrence, the Birmingham Six, and Grenfell Tower, he is considered to be Britain’s most high-profile defence lawyer.

Described by ‘The Legal 500’ as ‘the king of human rights’ and as a leading Silk in civil liberties and human rights, Michael will be in conversation with fellow barrister and civil rights lawyer Lorna Hackett; the pair co-host the podcast ‘The Two Heads’. Michael will be making his Greenbelt debut discussing his life’s work and new book, ‘The Power in the People: How We Can Change the World’ which explores how the power to change the world is in the hands of people, not the people in power.

Michael has spent his career fighting injustice, persecution and corruption and has come to learn one thing - that people power is unstoppable. Time and again he has witnessed governments, police forces, legal institutions and the establishment try to block change and maintain the status quo in order to protect their interests. But almost every time he has seen that passion, perseverance, collectivity and courage create a powerful momentum which is increasingly difficult to stop. This promises to be a highly motivating, inspirational session you just won’t want to miss.

THEATREDeath row and one mother’s love

Described as ‘...an immensely powerful one-woman performance that will leave you feeling shaken and devastated and furious.’ (Theatre Things), Apples in Winter is the story of one mother’s love.

Miriam’s son has committed a horrendous crime. Caught, tried and convicted, he has been on death row for twenty-two years. In seven hours the state will execute him. As is the tradition, he is granted a last meal. His request: his mother’s apple pie.

As Miriam shows the audience how to make the perfect pie, we watch her attempt to understand what happened to her son – and how everything changed that night twenty-two years ago. Make sure you don’t miss this captivating, hard-hitting performance.

THEATREKenneth Williams as you’ve never seen him before

Set to be one of the festival’s must-sees is the award-winning one-man play about the life of Kenneth Williams, Think No Evil of Us. Actor, writer and comedian David Benson, is bringing his first solo show to Greenbelt in a very rare, one-off performance.

Described by Mark Gatiss as ‘... absolutely sensational: hysterical, tragic, moving and performed with amazing skill’, Benson deals not with Kenneth Williams career but with his character, showing him in public and private. He weaves his own story into the mix telling how, as a thirteen-year old schoolboy, he wrote a story for a Jackanory competition. His story was chosen and read on television by Kenneth Williams, much to the schoolboy’s dismay. Prepare to strap in as David’s masterful and haunting play takes you on a roller-coaster ride.

POETRY & SPOKEN WORDGiving a voice to Broken Britain

When Kirsty Taylor’s play, Cashy C's: The Musical, was first stage in 2022 it sold out its entire run in under twenty four hours, received five star reviews, and was voted in The Guardian Readers favourite stage show of 2022. A unique rap and bassline show about poverty and austerity, its legacy continues.

As a poet, playwright and educator, Kirsty is inspired by her beloved hometown, Bradford. A passionate story-teller through poetry, she has performed all over the UK telling tales about people, class and the realities of Broken Britain. She is the creator of the imitable Front Room Poetry, which takes nanna style living rooms and world class poets to unusual settings such as car parks and housing estates.

Kirsty Taylor will be hosting a conversation exploring the essence of being a working-class artist, drawing upon experiences of creating politically charged work, engaging in activism, and provoking questions about how different classes can unite for a better society.

The eclectic line-up also includes writer, columnist, hip-hop recording artist and activist, Darren McGarvey, one of the best and brightest new folk artists around, Katherine Priddy; and up-and-coming soul singer and songwriter extraordinaire Nectar Woode.

Don’t miss; celebrated poet Antony Szmierek who was recently crowned one of BBC 6 Music’s Artists of the Year; award-winning spoken word artist & writer Jaspreet Kaur (also known by her online handle ‘Behind the Netra’); stand up and musical comedian Jon Long; rapper, composer and playwright Testament and his new soul and funk musical Chisholm for President; one of the world’s greatest contemporary circus acts, the magnificent Gandini Juggling; and drag legend Flamy Grant. Check out the full line-up here.

HOW DO I GET A TICKET?Greenbelt Festival is rolling out its radical and inclusive pay-what-you-can ticketing pricing structure for a second year, where those who can pay – do – and those who can’t – have the opportunity to pay what they can. Even better, you can spread the cost with Greenbelt’s monthly instalment plan, interest-free, up to July 2024. Day tickets are now available from Adult £76 I Concession £40 I Under 18s £20 I Under 5s free.