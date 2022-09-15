Kettering fashion show set to still go ahead

A fundraising fashion show is set to still go ahead later this month.

The SOS Fashion Show is taking place at 7pm on Thursday, September 22, at Kettering Park Hotel in Kettering Parkway.

The event has been organised by the Inner Wheel Club of Kettering Huxloe and will be raising funds for Cransley Hospice and the Soup Kitchen at the Parish Church of St Peter and St Paul in Market Square, Kettering.

SOS Charity Fashion Show

So if your wardrobe is in need of a refresh or you just fancy an evening out, this is the event for you.

All the clothes are new and from your favourite High Street brands, but at a fraction of the cost.

They are suitable for all age groups, sizes and occasions.

There will also be exquisite designer clothing from boutiques in France and Italy available, again at a fraction of the cost.

Why not come and have a look, enjoy a drink from the bar, and maybe have a flutter on the raffle?