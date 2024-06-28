Kettering care home is hosting a 'Mad Hatters' Garden Party

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barchester's Claremont Parkway care home in Kettering are hosting a community Mad Hatters tea party on Saturday 29th June 2024, everyone is welcome to join the residents and staff for fun in the sun!

Come and enjoy an afternoon of tea and cakes with fun and games for all ages.

Don't be late for this very important date! From 11am till 4pm.

