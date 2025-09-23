Just one week to go - Corby’s biggest Recruitment, Skills & Careers event returns to Tresham College

Published 23rd Sep 2025, 11:05 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2025, 11:12 BST
Corby, Northamptonshire – The countdown is on! In just one week, Tresham College will open its doors for the highly anticipated Recruitment, Skills & Careers Event on Tuesday, 30th September 2025. This is your chance to connect with top employers, discover new career paths, and unlock your future!

Last year’s event was a huge success, attracting over 350 attendees—and this year promises to be even bigger and better!

Why You Can’t Miss This Event:

  • Meet Leading Employers:
  • Including Weetabix, Newcold, Tata Steel, Jacksons Bread, North Northamptonshire Council, Northants Police, Busy Bees, 7Formation, Eurokey, Navara Oat Milling, Employment & Disability Services (EADS), Futures/National Careers Service, and many more!
  • Explore Hundreds of Opportunities:
  • From manufacturing and logistics to care, government, and public services—there’s something for everyone, including seasonal roles.
  • Get Expert Advice:
  • Speak directly with employers and careers specialists who can help you take the next step, access training, or find the support you need.

Event Details:

  • Date: Tuesday, 30th September 2025
  • Location: Tresham College, Oakley Road, Corby NN17 1NE
  • Parking: Free on-site parking

Schedule:

  • 2:30 PM – 3:00 PM: Employer setup, refreshments, networking & welcome
  • 3:00 PM – 3:30 PM: Exclusive access for students
  • 3:30 PM – 5:30 PM: Open to Jobcentre Plus customers & the general public

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to meet local employers, discover new careers, and get inspired! Whether you’re a student, jobseeker, or simply curious about your next move, this event is for you.

Mark your calendar, spread the word, and get ready for an afternoon that could change your future!

