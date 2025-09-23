Just one week to go - Corby’s biggest Recruitment, Skills & Careers event returns to Tresham College

Community Matters

Corby, Northamptonshire – The countdown is on! In just one week, Tresham College will open its doors for the highly anticipated Recruitment, Skills & Careers Event on Tuesday, 30th September 2025. This is your chance to connect with top employers, discover new career paths, and unlock your future!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year’s event was a huge success, attracting over 350 attendees—and this year promises to be even bigger and better!

Why You Can’t Miss This Event:

Meet Leading Employers:

Including Weetabix, Newcold, Tata Steel, Jacksons Bread, North Northamptonshire Council, Northants Police, Busy Bees, 7Formation, Eurokey, Navara Oat Milling, Employment & Disability Services (EADS), Futures/National Careers Service, and many more!

Explore Hundreds of Opportunities:

From manufacturing and logistics to care, government, and public services—there’s something for everyone, including seasonal roles.

Get Expert Advice:

Speak directly with employers and careers specialists who can help you take the next step, access training, or find the support you need.

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, 30th September 2025

Tuesday, 30th September 2025 Location: Tresham College, Oakley Road, Corby NN17 1NE

Tresham College, Oakley Road, Corby NN17 1NE Parking: Free on-site parking

Schedule:

2:30 PM – 3:00 PM: Employer setup, refreshments, networking & welcome

3:00 PM – 3:30 PM: Exclusive access for students

3:30 PM – 5:30 PM: Open to Jobcentre Plus customers & the general public

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to meet local employers, discover new careers, and get inspired! Whether you’re a student, jobseeker, or simply curious about your next move, this event is for you.

Mark your calendar, spread the word, and get ready for an afternoon that could change your future!