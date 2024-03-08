Jump into Easter with Gravity Active in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With it comes warmer days, blossoming flowers, and the joyous celebration of Easter. From March 29th to April 1st, Gravity Active in Northampton is hosting an egg-stravagant Easter event. This year, their Easter festivities have added significance as they partner with Together for Short Lives, to support seriously ill children and their families at local children’s hospices.

During March, all Gravity Active locations will collect Easter treats for children, which will be donated to Together for Short Lives. This organisation is the UK’s leading charity for Children’s Palliative Care, their mission is to ensure that children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions, along with their families, can embrace every moment they share together.

In addition to the Easter egg hunt extravaganza, Gravity Active in Northampton has many other egg-citing activities including an Easter Bunny meet and greet, where families can capture memorable moments with photos. There will be an Easter Dunks Challenge where everyone can unleash their competitive side and dunk three balls into the basketball hoops - for a chance to win a jump session for two. Visitors can also dance their way into Easter at Gravity Active’s daytime discos and celebrate the holiday in style with music, laughter, and plenty of hopping and jumping. After all of the egg-hilarating activities, there will be some Easter themed snacks and refreshments for everyone to indulge in to refuel and restart.

