Jumble Sale to take place in Kettering in April
Jumble Sale in Islip, Kettering, Northamptonshire
Islip Bowls Club in Kettering, Northamptonshire is holding its bi-annual Jumble Sale at 2pm on Saturday 6th April at 2pm to 4pm.
There is a 20p entrance fee.
In additional to jumble and bric-a-brac, is a cake stall, tea/coffee, Tombola and a raffle.
All proceeds go towards the upkeep of the Bowls Club.