Jumble Sale to take place in Kettering in April

By KAREN FitzsimmonsContributor
Published 6th Mar 2024, 12:53 GMT
Islip Bowls Club in Kettering, Northamptonshire is holding its bi-annual Jumble Sale at 2pm on Saturday 6th April at 2pm to 4pm.

There is a 20p entrance fee.

In additional to jumble and bric-a-brac, is a cake stall, tea/coffee, Tombola and a raffle.

All proceeds go towards the upkeep of the Bowls Club.

