Jumble Sale - Grab a bargain in Burton Latimer
Prepare for an exciting afternoon of thrifting at the upcoming NSPCC Jumble Sale.
Enthusiastically organized by dedicated volunteers, the event promises an opportunity to find bargains. Expect a treasure trove of items across a range of stalls, including clothing, toys, books, and bric-a-brac.
It's not just about fantastic finds; it's also about making a difference. Every penny raised will contribute to supporting the NSPCC, the leading children's charity in the UK.
Scheduled for Saturday, February 3rd, at The Band Club on High Street, just a stone's throw away from Sainsbury's. Entry to the sale is just 30p, and the doors swing open at 2pm.
Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity!