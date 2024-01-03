News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING

Jumble Sale - Grab a bargain in Burton Latimer

Prepare for an exciting afternoon of thrifting at the upcoming NSPCC Jumble Sale.
By Julia WelchContributor
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 09:23 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Enthusiastically organized by dedicated volunteers, the event promises an opportunity to find bargains. Expect a treasure trove of items across a range of stalls, including clothing, toys, books, and bric-a-brac.

It's not just about fantastic finds; it's also about making a difference. Every penny raised will contribute to supporting the NSPCC, the leading children's charity in the UK.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Scheduled for Saturday, February 3rd, at The Band Club on High Street, just a stone's throw away from Sainsbury's. Entry to the sale is just 30p, and the doors swing open at 2pm.

Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity!

Related topics:NSPCC