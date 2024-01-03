Prepare for an exciting afternoon of thrifting at the upcoming NSPCC Jumble Sale.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Enthusiastically organized by dedicated volunteers, the event promises an opportunity to find bargains. Expect a treasure trove of items across a range of stalls, including clothing, toys, books, and bric-a-brac.

It's not just about fantastic finds; it's also about making a difference. Every penny raised will contribute to supporting the NSPCC, the leading children's charity in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scheduled for Saturday, February 3rd, at The Band Club on High Street, just a stone's throw away from Sainsbury's. Entry to the sale is just 30p, and the doors swing open at 2pm.