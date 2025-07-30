Join the Lighthouse Theatre for the most magical pantomime of them all…. CINDERELLA

Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering Friday 12th December- Wednesday 31st December 2025.

Pantomime returns to the Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering this Christmas, oh yes, it is!

Cinderella dreams of a more magical and exciting life far away from her wicked Stepsisters. Luckily, she has her ever-faithful companion, Buttons, to brighten her days. When the dashing Prince Charming decides to throw a grand ball to find his future wife, Cinderella sees her chance to turn her pumpkin of a life into a sparkling carriage ride to happiness! With a wave of the Fairy Godmother’s wand and a little pumpkin spice, anything is possible!

This sparkling pantomime, presented by KD Theatre Productions, promises a dazzling spectacle with plenty of laughs, top-notch professional performers, stunning sets, and lavish costumes. Maisie Asbury returns to the Lighthouse theatre in the starring role ‘Cinderella’ while comedian and family favourite ‘Rollo’ (Sean Rollason) will portray Buttons. Rollo has appeared in previous Lighthouse Theatre pantomimes and has consistently been well-received by audiences. The Stage said… ‘audience participation is guaranteed. His sparkling personality and instinctive rapport with children rate him the best link man I have seen this season.’

So grab your glass slippers and get ready for the Lighthouse Theatre Pantomime!

Junior Ensemble Auditions for Cinderella are now open and taking part on Sunday 7th September.

INFORMATION

Venue: The Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering Conference Centre, Kettering, NN15 6PB

Date: Friday 12th December- Wednesday 31st December 2025 (Show times various)

Tickets: From £20 available at https://lighthousetheatre.co.uk/event/cinderella/

LIGHTHOUSE THEATRE IS CALLING ALL YOUNG STARS!

Junior Ensemble Auditions for Cinderella are NOW OPEN!

Your chance to shine on stage this festive season is here – don’t miss the magic!

Auditions take place Sunday 7th September

2.30pm – 4.00pm – Juniors (Ages 9* – 11)

4.30pm – 6.00pm – Seniors (Ages 12 – 16)

Pre-register your child from 14th July via our website to secure an audition place — first come, first served!

Don’t miss your child’s chance to be part of the PANTO MAGIC this Christmas! Sign up now and let their stage dreams come true! Ages 9-11: https://tinyurl.run/kyCvid Ages 12-16: https://tinyurl.run/RV0A95

*Use a parent/guardian Lighthouse Theatre account to register, and make sure to include your child’s name and age at checkout.

*Children must be aged 9 on or before 12th December 2025