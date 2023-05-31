Join Higham Ferrers Footpath Group for walk on Father's Day.

Maxine is leading a 5.5 mile circular walk which will take in Ringstead, Denford and Woodford before returning to Ringstead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walkers should meet in the Saffron Road car park at 9.05am for car sharing or 9.30am at Kinewell Lake car park in Station Road, Ringstead, NN14 4DT.

The Market Square, Higham Ferrers

Anyone wanting to take part should note the new start time for the Sunday summer walks.