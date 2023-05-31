News you can trust since 1897
Join Higham Ferrers Footpath Group for walk on Father's Day

It is taking place on June 18
By Maxine NewellContributor
Published 31st May 2023, 12:35 BST- 1 min read

Join Higham Ferrers Footpath Group for walk on Father's Day.

Maxine is leading a 5.5 mile circular walk which will take in Ringstead, Denford and Woodford before returning to Ringstead.

Walkers should meet in the Saffron Road car park at 9.05am for car sharing or 9.30am at Kinewell Lake car park in Station Road, Ringstead, NN14 4DT.

The Market Square, Higham FerrersThe Market Square, Higham Ferrers
Anyone wanting to take part should note the new start time for the Sunday summer walks.

For more details call Maxine on 07906 435983.

