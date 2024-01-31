Join Cransley Hospice Trust for 'Lunch: And all that jazz!'
Following the success of their previous fundraising lunch; Boss in Boots, the fundraising team are really excited to be working closely with the local musical showman to deliver a really special experience for supporters of all ages to enjoy together.
Relax and kick back with your friends while enjoying the very best of Nigel’s repertoire, including a thrilling mix of swing, jazz and easy listening tunes! This unique and very special experience is just £50.00 per person, including a welcome drink on arrival, a two-course hot lunch and tea or coffee following your dining experience. Tickets are limited and Cransley Hospice Trust expect this event to sell out fast, so don’t delay!
As well as having an afternoon to remember, by joining Cransley Hospice Trust at this event you will be helping to raise essential funds that will support and develop end-of-life care for patients and their families in North Northamptonshire, so secure your place today and do something truly amazing this March.
To purchase your tickets or find out more, please visit: www.cransleyhospice.org.uk/event/lunch-and-all-that-jazz/