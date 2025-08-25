John Otway back in town for a solo show - The Doctor Will See You Now

John Otway... baring all at The Black Prince this Sunday.

On August (Sunday 31) the legend that is John Otway will be making a long overdue and welcome return to Northampton, when he will be appearing at The Black Prince. This will be his first appearance in the town since he supported his late friend Wilko Johnson in 2022 at The Roadmender,.

Dr John Otway (he recently received an honorary degree from Oxford) is of course the original ‘Secret Lemonade Drinker’ …and despite being hailed as ‘Rock and Roll’s Greatest Failure’, this national treasure has achieved two top 20 hits, performed over 5,000 gigs, had a hit movie! (his 2013 biopic 'Otway the Movie: The Story of Rock n Roll’s Greatest Failure' premiered in Leicester Square, was shown at Cannes, was voted 2nd best film of the year by Guardian readers and is still popular on Netflix), he's had two bestselling autobiographies and a song, ‘Beware of the Flowers Cause I'm Sure They're Going to Get You Yeah’ voted the nation’s seventh favourite ever! in a BBC poll.

To put things in perspective a little ...John Otway has had two UK hit singles more than Led Zeppelin, appeared at Glastonbury Festival more times than Beyonce and has even headlined at both the Royal Albert Hall and London Palladium which David Bowie failed to do... he's also performed more than five times the number of gigs The Beatles managed and has starred in more lemonade commercials than Arianna Grande and Taylor Swift put together. But, it is without a doubt his legendary live shows, that have kept the fans coming and this micro-star shining for half a century. These gigs invariably include the 1981 song 'Headbutts' featuring repeated (and very painful) forehead to microphone interaction. Along with all the other hits including 'Bunsen Burner' and that now legendary first hit from 1978! 'Cor Baby, That's Really Free'...

Tickets are on sale now, priced at just £16 from www.buytickets.at/clubwithnoname