John Godber's Northern Soul Comedy comes to Corby

'Do I Love You?' is an hilarious dance-fuelled play from the writer of 'Bouncers' and 'Teechers'.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Join twenty somethings Sally, Nat and Kyle as they develop a love for, and the people involved with, Northern Soul. What started as a College project has grown into a passion, but the dance steps are exhausting. Far beyond their home city of Hull our trio find excitement, purpose and the tribe they've been looking for. Now they can't get enough; from Bridlington Spa to Stoke, from Corby to the Blackpool Tower Ballroom our young soulies are determined to keep the faith!

Do I Love You? This is Northern Soul for a new generation, but with rising costs, unemployment, and small town blues, has anything really changed? Is this England 1975 or 2025? The pubs are closing, hospitality has gone, and strikes are everywhere; but when you're out on the floor!Come and watch this hilarious show about keeping the faith, so spread the talc and grab your loafers, our trio are heading for a weekender!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Featuring the original cast of Emilio Encinoso-Gil, Martha Godber and Choe McDonald, and choreographed by Northern Soul Dance champion Sally Molloy. 'dramatic gem from the pen of John Godber' - British Theatre Guide

'infectious and exhilarating' - The Times

Tickets make perfect Christmas gifts and are sure to sell fast, so make sure you get yours fast! https://www.thecorecorby.com/whats-on/do-i-love-you/