Introducing the next generation to theatre

Get ready for a week of wonder at The Lighthouse Theatre as The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show crawls into town on October 22nd and 23rd! Perfect for families and little ones, this internationally acclaimed production brings Eric Carle’s beloved stories to life in the most magical way. With dazzling puppetry, vibrant visuals, and timeless tales, it’s the ultimate treat to spark young imaginations and create cherished memories. Don’t miss your chance to experience this enchanting celebration of childhood classics— book your tickets today for a magical afternoon!

The Very Hungry Caterpillar show has been dazzling audiences around the globe for over seven years, faithfully bringing to the stage Eric Carle’s timeless classics. Created by Jonathan Rockefeller, this production of the critically acclaimed show features a menagerie of over 75 magical puppets - and now it crawls into Kettering to inspire the next generation of theatre goers!

The production faithfully adapts four stories by author/illustrator Eric Carle : Brown Bear, Brown Bear, 10 Little Rubber Ducks, The Very Busy Spider and of course, the star of the show – The Very Hungry Caterpillar. The best - selling children’s book The Very Hungry Caterpillar has delighted generations of readers since it was first published in 1969 selling more than 48 million copies worldwide. Brown Bear, Brown Bear - now celebrating 50 years – has sold more than 18. 2 million copies.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar show is a vibrant celebration of Eric Carle’s adored classics and the perfect way to introduce children to live theatre.

Performance are on at 1pm and 4:30pm on Wednesday 22nd of October and 4:30pm on Thursday 23rd of October at The Lighthouse Theatre in Kettering.