Introducing SENDsational Moves: A Brand New Music and Dance School for the SEND Community

Bringing new Music and Movement classes for the SEND community in Kettering & Corby

SENDsational Moves, a brand new music and dance school specially created to support the SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities) community, is set to launch its first Music and Movement class on 22nd November 2024 in Kettering and Corby.

Founded by cousins Emily and Leah, the school aims to provide a welcoming space where individuals with SEND can explore music and movement in an inclusive and supportive environment.

Why SENDsational Moves?

Emily and Leah were inspired to create SENDsational Moves after noticing a significant lack of accessible options for the SEND community in Northamptonshire. Their mission is to change that by offering everyone the opportunity to express themselves through music and dance. At the heart of their ethos is the belief that “Nothing should be impossible.”

“We want to create a space where children and adults with SEND can thrive through music and movement,” says Emily and Leah. “Our goal is to ensure that every participant feels accepted, appreciated, and understood.”

The Music and Movement class is designed to cater to the unique needs of children and adults with SEND, providing a fun and supportive atmosphere that helps develop confidence, creativity, and social skills. Instructors offer personalised attention, ensuring that every participant receives the support they need to express themselves and grow.

Key features of the class include:

Music and Movement: A unique blend of dance and music that fosters self-expression, connection, and confidence.

A small, inclusive group setting with experienced instructors dedicated to supporting each individual’s journey.

A welcoming space where everyone is celebrated for who they are, and diversity is embraced as a source of strength.

SENDsational Moves is actively working to secure more locations and plan additional classes across Northamptonshire. Emily and Leah are determined to ensure that more members of the SEND community have access to inclusive and creative outlets where they can truly thrive.

To learn more about SENDsational Moves and the upcoming classes, visit their website at www.sendsationalmoves.com.