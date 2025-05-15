International Children's Day - Free fun day in Corby

Poster

Bringing Nations Together: Corby celebrates International Children’s Day with a festival of fun and unity.

On Sunday, 1st June, Coronation Park on Cottingham Road will come alive with laughter, colour, and celebration as families gather for International Children’s Day – a vibrant, inclusive festival designed to bring together communities from all backgrounds in a joyful celebration of childhood.

Running from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM, the event is free to attend (ticket registration via QR code available) and promises a day filled with excitement, entertainment, and cultural connection. From bouncy castles to face painting, ice creams, slush, hot food, and even live performances and airsoft games, the day offers a range of attractions that reflect both fun and unity.

With the guiding motto “Bringing Nations Together,” the event goes beyond a typical funfair. It’s a celebration of diversity, inclusion, and the shared joy of children – regardless of where their families come from. In a time where global unity is more important than ever, International Children’s Day in Corby seeks to create a space where every child feels seen, valued, and celebrated.

Organised with the support of Wise Logistics as the Main Sponsor, and media support from Massive Hits Radio, the event is also proudly backed by local businesses including Echo Personnel, Five Star Mortgages, and Roythornes Solicitors, with Made With Many as an official partner. Their contributions reflect a powerful commitment to community well-being and grassroots engagement.

“This day isn’t just about inflatables and sweet treats,” say organisers. “It’s about building bridges between cultures, fostering mutual respect, and showing our children the beauty of living in a diverse community.”

All are welcome to join in this celebration of unity, family, and fun. Parents are encouraged to bring their children, meet neighbours from different walks of life, and enjoy the spirit of togetherness that defines Corby’s International Children’s Day.