International artists sing at Kettering Arts Centre
PSP is an atypical Parkinsonian disorder and is often misdiagnosed as Parkinsons' disease. Once diagnosed the prognosis is about 6 years. There is no cure. Julie Unwin has organised the concert to raise funds for the PSP charity. Having watched her mother suffer, who she lost last Christmas.
Julie wants to raise awareness and has called on her friends in the music profession to help. All the professionals are giving their time and talent for free. "I am so grateful to my friends for giving their time like this for this one off event" Julie teaches the gentlemen of The Northampton male Voice choir. " I am so happy the choir can join us on 25th October - they are amazing and I so appreciate their support"
Anyone wanting tickets can call Julie on 07931558757 or go to WE Got Tickets
The Kettering Arts Centre with its new stage and flooring is a superb venue and brilliant acoustics for musical performances. Pre-show and interval drinks are available at the venue bar