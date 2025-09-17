International artists sing at Kettering Arts Centre

By Julie Unwin
Contributor
Published 17th Sep 2025, 14:32 BST
Updated 17th Sep 2025, 16:02 BST
Treat yourself to an evening of beautiful music and singing
Treat yourself to an evening of beautiful music and singing
"For the Love of Song" a wonderful evening of well know songs, duets and choruses sungs by international soloists joined by the amazing Northampton Male Voice Choir. All proceeds go to the charity PSP (Progressive Nuclear Palsy) Get your tickets now!!

PSP is an atypical Parkinsonian disorder and is often misdiagnosed as Parkinsons' disease. Once diagnosed the prognosis is about 6 years. There is no cure. Julie Unwin has organised the concert to raise funds for the PSP charity. Having watched her mother suffer, who she lost last Christmas.

Julie wants to raise awareness and has called on her friends in the music profession to help. All the professionals are giving their time and talent for free. "I am so grateful to my friends for giving their time like this for this one off event" Julie teaches the gentlemen of The Northampton male Voice choir. " I am so happy the choir can join us on 25th October - they are amazing and I so appreciate their support"

Anyone wanting tickets can call Julie on 07931558757 or go to WE Got Tickets

Ronald Sam - renowned Tenor will appear at Kettering Arts Centre 25th October
Ronald Sam - renowned Tenor will appear at Kettering Arts Centre 25th October

FOR THE LOVE OF SONG A Fundraising Concert in aid of PSPA

The Kettering Arts Centre with its new stage and flooring is a superb venue and brilliant acoustics for musical performances. Pre-show and interval drinks are available at the venue bar

