Inclusive and immersive work-in-progress show for children and young people, performed at The Core

The Core are delighted to invite families to experience a work-in-progress showcasing of Ero and the Whale, a brand-new, inclusive and immersive performance designed to be accessible to children and young people with disabilities.

Written and produced by Grizzly Bear Theatre Company, this free experience on Sat 16 November aims to remove barriers often faced by families and carers of young people with disabilities when visiting the theatre. Tickets are available from 10am on Wed 6 November.

A group of dedicated scientists are on a thrilling mission to save a small population of puffins perched on a rugged cliffside ocean landscape. Audiences will adventure deep into the majestic ocean and encounter the enchanting jellyfish and a powerful sea spirit with all the magic of the sea at their command. Together with the sea spirit and the scientists, they will embark on a journey to heal nature and soothe the distress of the mighty humpback whales.

Ero and the Whale is a multi-sensory journey, told through music, song, puppetry, projection, and physical theatre. Relaxed and interactive, audience members are encouraged to be a part of the story, which emphasizes themes of love, friendship, and the importance of conservation.

Grizzly Bear Theatre Company craft awe-inspiring, vibrant theatre that celebrates diversity and inclusivity. This latest production is supported by The Core as part of the Corby venue’s Artist Development scheme, and these work-in-progress performances will be the first time Ero and the Whale has been experienced by a live audience.

This performance is ideal for ages 6 and over, and is suitable for children or young people that might be described as having profound and multiple learning disabilities (PMLD), Autistic children who benefit from 1 to 1 support & individual attention throughout a performance, Autistic children who do not require support, children who may be described as neurodivergent, and also non-disabled children.

Those wishing to book a strictly limited ticket are advised to call The Core’s Ticket Office on 01536 470470. As part of the experience, audience members will be asked for feedback after the performance as part of the development process.