Iconic Agatha Christie story Death on the Nile comes to the Derngate stage

A new adaptation of the classic Agatha Christie mystery, Death on the Nile, comes to Northampton’s Royal & Derngate, from Tuesday 4 to Saturday 8 November, as part of a nationwide tour.

Following sell-out tours of And Then There Were None and Murder on the Orient Express, Death on the Nile reunites celebrated director Lucy Bailey (Witness for the Prosecution), writer Ken Ludwig and producers Fiery Angel for the European premiere of a new adaptation of the globally celebrated Agatha Christie story.

On board a luxurious cruise under the heat of the Egyptian sun, a couple’s idyllic honeymoon is cut short by a brutal murder. As secrets that have been buried in the sands of time finally resurface, can the world-famous detective, Hercule Poirot, untangle the web of lies and solve another crime?

Heading up the cast as Poirot is Mark Hadfield (Belfast; Outlander; Wallander) who will be joined by Glynis Barber (Dempsey and Makepeace; EastEnders) and Bob Barrett (Murder on the Orient Express; Holby City).

Death on the Nile - photo by Manuel Harlan

Northampton audiences may be familiar with director Lucy Bailey’s work from her Made in Northampton productions for Royal & Derngate, which include Gaslight, Ghosts and Love from a Stranger. This is Lucy’s fifth Agatha Christie play since staging Witness for the Prosecution, still performing at London’s County Hall, and her second Poirot. “I’m delighted to be following Murder on The Orient Express with another of Poirot’s most famous cases, Death on the Nile”, Lucy said. “It takes place in the midsummer heat of Egypt and is one of Agatha Christie’s most passion-driven thrillers”.

Death on the Nile takes to the Derngate stage from Tuesday 4 to Saturday 8 November, with performances at 7.30pm each day and matinees on Wednesday and Saturday at 2.30pm. Tickets can be booked online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk/death-on-the-nile or by calling Box Office on 01604 624811.