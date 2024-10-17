Hunt the ghosts out of Swansgate Shopping Centre this October half term
Swansgate Shopping Centre in Wellingborough is excited to announce its ghostly Halloween event taking place throughout the October Half Term. Bring the whole family for a chance to explore the iconic Ectomobile in the centre. For those who love the crafting elements of a Swansgate event, we also have some incredible crafts for you to take home. We have stencils of the ecto-car for you to colour in either at the centre or to take home with you.
This event is jam-packed with ghostly fun for the whole family to take part in.
But wait, there's more. We have a children’s costume competition where you can win a Halloween bundle so be sure to follow our social channels for up-to-date information!
“We are excited to host this iconic car and props at Swansgate Shopping Centre this Halloween,” said Fiona Stevens, Marketing & Tenant Liaison Coordinator at Swansgate Shopping Centre. “It’s a fantastic opportunity for the community to come together and enjoy a memorable experience.”
For more information about the event, visit our website at swansgateshoppingcentre.com/news/discover-something-strange-at-swansgate/
Facebook: Swansgate Shopping Centre
Instagram: @swansgateshoppingcentre