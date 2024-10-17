Hunt the ghosts out of Swansgate Shopping Centre this October half term

By Emma Francis
Contributor
Published 17th Oct 2024, 05:04 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2024, 17:12 BST
Get ready for a spine-tingling experience at Swansgate this Halloween. We’re calling all Ghost Hunters to join us on Wednesday 30th October from 10am to 4pm for a frightfully fun day.

Swansgate Shopping Centre in Wellingborough is excited to announce its ghostly Halloween event taking place throughout the October Half Term. Bring the whole family for a chance to explore the iconic Ectomobile in the centre. For those who love the crafting elements of a Swansgate event, we also have some incredible crafts for you to take home. We have stencils of the ecto-car for you to colour in either at the centre or to take home with you.

This event is jam-packed with ghostly fun for the whole family to take part in.

But wait, there's more. We have a children’s costume competition where you can win a Halloween bundle so be sure to follow our social channels for up-to-date information!

“We are excited to host this iconic car and props at Swansgate Shopping Centre this Halloween,” said Fiona Stevens, Marketing & Tenant Liaison Coordinator at Swansgate Shopping Centre. “It’s a fantastic opportunity for the community to come together and enjoy a memorable experience.”

For more information about the event, visit our website at swansgateshoppingcentre.com/news/discover-something-strange-at-swansgate/

Facebook: Swansgate Shopping Centre

Instagram: @swansgateshoppingcentre

