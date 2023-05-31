Hundreds of children having fun in the sun at Chester House this May half-term

There will be fun in the sun at Chester House this half-term where children and families will be exploring, playing, learning and singing – with a host of nature-based activities lined up and a Disney sing-along set to conclude the fun.

The half-term activities started yesterday (Tuesday) with a four-day Forest School, including sensory workshops for children aged 18 months to five-years-old and nature-based workshops for children up to the age of 11 which will include cooking on open fires and building shelters.

Bugs, slugs, woodlice and creepy crawlies will be the VIP guests today (Wednesday, May 31) with Chester House Estate running a full day of 30-minute nature workshops.

Half-term fun at Chester House Estate

After each workshop guests will be given a nature sheet which they can use to explore the 85-acre estate.

The half-term fun will conclude tomorrow (Thursday) with a number of Encanto sing-alongs in the estate grounds.

Each of the 45-minute sessions will see everyone’s Madrigal friends joining a sing along session to the tunes from the hit movie Encanto.

Parking is free and Claudius Way is the estate’s main visitor car park and is accessed through the Prologis Park Wellingborough.

Visitors are advised to use the NN8 2DH postcode to find this entrance.

Due to the popularity of this half-term programme visitors are advised to access the site via this main car park.

The Lime Avenue A45 entrance will strictly be for blue badge holders only.

