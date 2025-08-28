Hope UK hosts charity fashion show with high street brands at discounted prices

YourWorld, connecting communities. Use the 'Submit a story' link to tell us your news.

Kettering folk are invited to enjoy an evening of fashion shopping – all in aid of a great cause!

Local charity, Hope UK is holding a community event on Thursday 25th September at Fuller Baptist Church in Gold Street.

The catwalk fashion show will feature favourite brands from the high street, at up to 75% off high street prices! Guests will be treated to an exclusive shopping opportunity in a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

And to make sure shoppers feel great about their purchases, they will also be helping Hope UK to raise vital funds to support their drug prevention work. All monies from ticket sales plus any donations on the night will go towards the charity’s educational work – which is to equip children and young people with the knowledge and skills they need to lead drug-free lives.

The event starts at 7.30pm and costs £10 for adults and £5 for children. Entry includes refreshments.

MARKS & SPENCER | WHITE STUFF | WALLIS | EVANS | PLANET | TOPSHOP | NEXT | MONSOON | HOBBS | BODEN | WAREHOUSE | AND MORE…

For more details or to book tickets visit hhopeuk.org/fashion-show/