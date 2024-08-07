Holiday Inn Express Kettering announce open evening for the local business community

Holiday Inn Express Kettering have announced an upcoming Fizz n Mingle evening to show case their offering to the local business community. The event will be held at the hotel on Thursday 5th September from 6pm to 9pm with arrival drinks and buffet available on arrival. Spaces are limited with the first spaces reserved for members of NNBN. Spaces for non-members will open up on 15th August.

The award winning Holiday Inn Express Kettering, which opened in 2009, has a long standing history with the local business community offering corporate rates and meeting rooms at discount for many local businesses.

Sales Coordinator, Allen Tew, said: "The hotel has been very lucky these last few years as we have secured many contracts from local businesses bringing work into the area and this is a chance to showcase the hotel and its offering to any new members of NNBN that have not used our services.

"With 120 bedrooms and 3 meeting rooms, our hotel is ideal for ongoing business travel as well as one off corporate groups that require accommodation with their meeting rooms. If you are someone that is in charge of booking these services then we encourage you to book your place"

Holiday Inn Express Kettering

Visitors will have the chance to tour the hotel whilst helping themselves to a glass of prosecco as well as light buffet and will be able to hear about the hotel, their exciting plans for the future with some exciting discounts available on the night. Places are limited to just 24, with members of NNBN being given first access.

To book your place please email your details to Allen Tew directly at [email protected] or call 01536 526786.