Hit touring show, Disco Inferno, heads to Castle Theatre in Wellingborough

Set in the east end of London during the 'burning summer' of 1976, Disco Inferno is the story of young man's struggle to break into the music industry, and the lengths he finds himself willing to go to in order to guarantee his success.

The two-hour production features biggest hits of the Bee Gees, Village People, Jacksons, Sister Sledge, Rose Royce, ABBA, Donna Summer, Barry White, Kool and the Gang, Earth Wind and Fire, Gloria Gaynor, Billy Ocean, Weather Girls, Candi Staton, The Trammps, Gap Band, Wild Cherry and more.

The show’s producer, Mark Halliday says: “If you ever dreamed of going to New York’s famed discotheque Studio 54, Disco Inferno takes you there – in an all-singing, all-dancing celebration of everything D.I.S.C.O”

A spectacular all singing, all dancing celebration of everything D.I.S.C.O. From the smoking hot girls to the guys in platforms, this electrifying show just screams glitter balls and good times!

Disco Inferno will be at Castle Theatre, in Wellingborough for one night only on Saturday, 4 November. Tickets are available to purchase from the venue’s website or when calling the box office on 01933 270 007.