History comes alive in Earls Barton

De Mowbray's Musicke

On 7th November the Friends of All Saints Earls Barton will hosting an evening with De Mowbray’s Musicke who will present music and words from the 14th century as illustrated in the Luttrell Psalter.

The Psalter was commissioned by Sir Geoffery Luttrell of Irnham in Lincolnshire in around 1320 and the illustrations in it are simply the most complete picture of rural life in England in the 14th Century.

De Mowbray’s Musicke will talk about the book and present the music of the time played on up to 17 replica instruments some re-created largely from the illustrations in the Psalter. They will also sing songs of the period and demonstrate dances.

De Mowbray’s are one of the leading medieval music ensembles and play at events across the country. They perform in authentic costume and have performed this show in Irnham Church where Sir Geoffery isburied.

This is a rare opportunity for anyone interested in the music of the medieval period to hear what it was really like. The evening will start at 6.30pm with an opportunity to talk about the instruments with the players and to see some facsimiles of illustrations from the Psalter and the concert will start at 7.30.

Tickets for this event are £10 and available from Jeyes shop in Earls Barton or on line from wegottickets.com