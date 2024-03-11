Hinwick Hall Wedding Fair and Wedding Dress Catwalk Show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With a host of hand picked local suppliers and a stunning venue, there will be plenty to see and do. Enjoy a glass of fizz on arrival, a goody bag for all with tickets and some tasty samples to try. Don't miss your opportunity to attend this fabulous event!

Hinwick Hall is a beautiful Grade II listed manor house located in Hinwick near the Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire border. They are able to host a limited number of weddings and events a year. This historic venue offers private gated access, plenty of natural foliage, delightful grounds and lakeside views from the property. This elegant venue is ideal for small and large weddings and events alike. It offers extensive grounds, gardens and parking facilities.

Perfectly Matched Wedding Showcase is hosting a wedding fair and wedding dress catwalk show on the 24th March, from 11am. This is a free to enter event, but booking is recommended to reserve your goody bag! There will be a glass of fizz on arrival and plenty of hand-picked local suppliers to talk to. So if you are looking for a fabulous, dry hire venue, or you need to find your perfect supplier, then this is an event not to be missed!

Hinwick Hall Wedding Fair

The catwalk show will take place at 12.30, where you can see a lovely display of stunning dresses on our range of fully inclusive models, so no matter how you identify or your size, there will be something here for you.