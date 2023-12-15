Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Higham Ferrers Tourism's last event of the year really is the icing on the cake.

In fact, one of the highlights of the Christmas Celebration Coffee Morning in the Bede House, next to St Mary's Church on Saturday December 23rd from 9am to 12, is a beautifully iced and moist fruit cake, complete with a red decorative red poinsettia flower.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The special Christmas cake has been made by local baker, Alison Wilkinson, who has been making celebration cakes for 43 years.

Baker Alison Wilkinson with the celebration cake that will make someone's Christmas more special

Alison used to be co-chair with her mother Liz Brown, who is still a committee member.

Liz has organised the Christmas Celebration Coffee Morning and called in her daughter to make the cake, knowing she would do a good job.

The cake- the main raffle prize along with a Christmas hamper- is an Australian dark rich fruit cake, which Alison has been making since she got the special recipe 43 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

''I have been doing it for so long that I can do it from scratch without looking at the recipe'', she said.

Higham Ferrers '' hedgehog mother'' Jackie Bestwick who is raising money to support the hedgehogs

It is rich in fruit and Alison admits to being liberal with the number of times she soaks the cake in brandy, making it particularly moist.

She is also making Christmas-themed tray bakes and gingerbread for the coffee morning's refreshment table where alcohol-free mulled wine will also be on sale.

The U3A choir, followed by pianist Rev Paul Needle and his band, will provide the Carols and Yuletide music, while 13 tables of Christmas Fare will give last-minute shoppers plenty of choice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Higham Ferrers ''Hedgehog mother'' Jackie Bestwick, will be manning one of the stalls to raise money for the upkeep of 26 baby hedgehogs she is looking after.

''They are too young and small to hibernate. They need antibiotics and I have to hand-feed them,'' she said.