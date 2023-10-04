News you can trust since 1897
Higham Ferrers Footpath Group's October walks

On Sunday 15th October Mark is leading a 7.5 mile walk starting from Summer Leys Nature Reserve, taking in Grendon and Great Doddington before returning to Summer Leys.
By Maxine NewellContributor
Published 4th Oct 2023, 14:39 BST- 1 min read
Please meet at 9.35am in Saffron Road car park, Higham Ferrers for car sharing or 10am at Summer Lays Nature Reserve, Hardwater Road, Wollaston, NN29 7TD.

Please note there is a £4 parking charge at Summer Lays.

For those who like a longer walk, Marion is leading an 11 mile circular walk around Chelveston on Sunday 29th October.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.
Meet at Saffron Road car park for car sharing at 9.45am or 10am at St Peters Close Chelveston, NN9 6GS.

Walks will normally go ahead whatever the weather.

Stout footwear is recommended as walks include fields and footpaths.

Walkers are politely requested to leave their dogs at home.

For up to date information please see the Facebook page.

