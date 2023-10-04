Higham Ferrers Footpath Group's October walks
On Sunday 15th October Mark is leading a 7.5 mile walk starting from Summer Leys Nature Reserve, taking in Grendon and Great Doddington before returning to Summer Leys.
Please meet at 9.35am in Saffron Road car park, Higham Ferrers for car sharing or 10am at Summer Lays Nature Reserve, Hardwater Road, Wollaston, NN29 7TD.
Please note there is a £4 parking charge at Summer Lays.
For those who like a longer walk, Marion is leading an 11 mile circular walk around Chelveston on Sunday 29th October.
Meet at Saffron Road car park for car sharing at 9.45am or 10am at St Peters Close Chelveston, NN9 6GS.
Walks will normally go ahead whatever the weather.
Stout footwear is recommended as walks include fields and footpaths.
Walkers are politely requested to leave their dogs at home.
For up to date information please see the Facebook page.