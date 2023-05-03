News you can trust since 1897
Higham Ferrers Footpath Group reveals dates and details of its May walks

A number of walks are scheduled for this month

By Maxine NewellContributor
Published 3rd May 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 11:30 BST

Higham Ferrers Footpath Group has released details of its forthcoming walks.

On Sunday, May 7, Marion is leading a six-mile walk circular walk starting from Cranford St Andrew and visiting the village of Slipton.

Anyone wishing to join the walk should meet in Saffron Road car park for car sharing at 9.30am or 10am near the VillageHall, Grafton Road, Cranford St Andrew, NN14 4AQ.

The Market Square, Higham Ferrers
The Market Square, Higham Ferrers
Gerry is leading the group’s first evening walk of 2023.

The walk starts at 6.30pm on Wednesday, May 17 from Church Street car park, Irthlingborough, NN9 5UQ, which will be followed by post walk refreshments.

Marion is leading the sixth leg of the Northamptonshire Round on Sunday, May 21 – this is a linear walk.

The walk is 7.6 miles and starts at Church Brampton and ends at Holcot.

Please call Marion on 07754 810902 by lunchtime on May 20 if you are going to walk so car sharing can be arranged.

Walks will normally go ahead whatever the weather.

The group’s walks include fields and footpaths so stout footwear is recommended, as is waterproof clothing.

Walkers are advised to bring a drink and a packed lunch for day walks

Walkers are requested to leave their dogs at home.

The safety of members is paramount but each walker needs to take responsibility for themselves.

An immediate adult family member must accompany children under 18.

For up-to-date information visit the group’s Facebook page.

