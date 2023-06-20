Higham Ferrers Footpath Group has four walks planned for July, with three Sunday walks and a short evening walk followed by refreshments.

The first walk on Sunday, July 2 is the final leg of the Northampton Round, Holcot to Ecton.

Daphne, who is leading this walk, can be contacted on 01933 386839. As this is a linear walk please let Daphne know by lunchtime on July 1 if you intend to do this walk so car sharing can be arranged.

Higham Ferrers

On Wednesday, July 12, Ann and Jane are leading an evening walk - it is a three-mile walk from the Carpenters Arms, Irchester. Meet at 6.30pm by the Carpenters Arms, Irchester - post walk refreshments will be available.

On Sunday, July 16 Cindy, who can be contacted on 07752 993777, is leading a 6.5 mile walk around Twywell Hills and Dales and Slipton. Meet in Saffron Road car park at 9.10am for car sharing or 9.30am at Twywell Hills and Dales Car Park, Cranford Road, NN14 4AW , off A14/A510.

The final walk for July is on Sunday, July 30 and is the Bugbrook circular. Daphne is leading this 11.5 mile day walk. Meet at 8.40am in Saffron Road car park for car sharing or 9.30am at St Michaels Church, Church Lane, Bugbrook NN7 3RG – bring a picnic lunch.

Please note the new start time for the Sunday summer walks.

A spokesman for the group said: “Walks will normally go ahead whatever the weather.

"Our walks include fields and footpaths so stout footwear is recommended, as is waterproof clothing. Bring a drink and a packed lunch for day walks. Walkers are requested to leave their dogs at home.

"The safety of our members is paramount but each walker needs to take responsibility for themselves.

"An immediate adult family member must accompany children under 18.”