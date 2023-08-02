Higham Ferrers Footpath Group list their next walks taking place this month
The following walks are taking place via the Higham Ferrers Footpath Group
Sunday 6th August: Daphne is leading a five mile walk starting from the village of Aldwincle. The walk is mostly flat and there are three stiles.Meet at 9.05am at Saffron Road car park, Higham Ferrers for car sharing or 9.30 am near the Village Hall, Main Street Aldwincle NN14 3EG.
Tuesday 8th August: Claire is leading a three mile walk from Saffron Road car park, Higham Ferrers to Rushden Lakes and back. Meet at 6.30pm at Saffron Road.Post Walk refreshments in Higham Ferrers.
Sunday 20th August: Cindy is leading a 6.5 mile walk taking in the villages of Ringstead, Great Addington and Woodford.Meet in Saffron Road car park at 9.05 am for car sharing or 9.30am at Kinewell Lake car park, Station Road, Ringstead. NN14 3DT.