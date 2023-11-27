Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Sunday 3rd December, Pat and Barry are leading the group for the first time.

The walk is a 6.6 mile circular walk from Yelden Village Hall, taking in Melchbourne, Hillands Plantation, Worley’s Wood and returning on the 3 Shires Way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meet at 9.00am at Saffron Road car park for car sharing or 9.30am at Yelden Village Hall, Spring Lane,Yelden MK44 1AT.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

Please note the earlier start time for this walk is 9.30am.

On Sunday 17th December it is our Christmas Hat and tinsel scarf walk.

The 4.5 mile walk is being led by Cindy and is a 4.5 mile circular walk from Keysoe Equestrian Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meet in Saffron Road car park at 9.25am for car sharing or 10am at Keysoe Equestrian Centre, Church Rd, Keysoe, Bedford MK44 2JP Christmas chat in the ‘café’ post walk.

Daphne is leading our last walk of 2023, on Sunday 31st December. It will be a 5.5 mile walk in the local area, meet at 10am in Saffron Road car park.

Our walks will normally go ahead whatever the weather.

The walks include fields and footpaths so stout footwear is recommended, as is waterproof clothing.

Bring a drink and a packed lunch for day walks.

Walkers are requested to leave their dogs at home. The safety of our members is paramount but each walker needs to take responsibility for themselves. An immediate adult family member must accompany children under 18.

For up to date information please see our Facebook Group Page.