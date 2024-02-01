Higham Ferrers Footpath Group

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Around thirty five members attended the AGM last week. After all the usual business and refreshments the members were treated to a slide show detailing the many and varied walks of 2023. The new programmes were issued for the walks for this half of the year. These are our walks for February and March.

Sunday 4th February, Marion (07754 810902) is leading a 6 mile circular walk from Ecton. Meet at 9.25am in Saffron Road car park or 10am at Ecton Village Green, Wellingborough Road, Ecton. NN6 0QQ.

Sunday 18th February,Marion (07754 810902) is leading a 7 mile circular walk starting from Lowick and taking in the villages of Sudborough, Slipton and Twywell. Meet at 9.25 in Saffron Road car park for car sharing or 10am near the Snooty Fox Inn, Lowick, NN14 3BH.

Sunday 3rd March, Donna (01933 350038) is leading a 4.5 mile walk in the Harrold area. Meet at 9.30am in Saffron Road car park or 10am at Harrold County Park overflow car park.

Members are invited to the Annual Lunch after the walk. Please note this needs to be booked in advance.

Sunday 17th March The walk this week is a 5 mile walk led by Angela (07981 049380) and is in the Barton Seagrave area. Meet at 9.35am in Saffron Road car park for car sharing or 10am near St Botolph’s Church, Barton Seagrave, NN15 6SR.

Sunday 31st March – Easter Sunday Join Daphne (07709 569415) for our Easter Sunday walk, it is a 6 mile circular walk, Rushden, Wymington, Irchester, Rushden Meet at 9.40am in Saffron Road car park or 10am at Grangeway shops, Rushden, NN10 9JE.