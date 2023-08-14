Higham Ferrers Footpath Group

Our next walk is on Sunday 20th August. Cindy is leading a 6.5 mile walk taking in the villages of Ringstead, Great Addington and Woodford. Meet in Saffron Road car park, Higham Ferrers for car sharing at 9.05am or 9.30am at Kinewell Lake car park, Station Road, Ringstead NN14 3DT.

On Sunday 3rd September Donna is leading a 7.5 mile walk from Bozeat to Forty Acre Wood. Meet at 9.30am at Saffron Road car park for car sharing or 10am at Bozeat Playing Field, Harrold Road, Bozeat NN29 7JP. Please note the new start time for this walk.

For our walk on Sunday 17th September, Claire is leading a six mile walk along the Nene Way to Chester Farm when there will be time for coffee before retracing our steps back to Higham Ferrers. Meet at 10am in Saffron Road Car park.