News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested

Hidden treasure in Higham Ferrers

An art and jewellery exhibition will be held at Chichele College on the 16th and 17th September 2023, 10am to 4pm.
By Suzanne Hazlewood-JonesContributor
Published 6th Sep 2023, 12:59 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

An exhibition of art, photography and jewellery is being held at Chichele College, College Street, Higham Ferrers NN10 8DZ on Saturday and Sunday the 16th and 17th September 2023, 10am to 4pm.

Chichele College is a 15th century hall just off the market square. It has an enclosed medieval garden. Both the college, garden and exhibition are free to enter.