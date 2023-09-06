Hidden treasure in Higham Ferrers
An art and jewellery exhibition will be held at Chichele College on the 16th and 17th September 2023, 10am to 4pm.
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
An exhibition of art, photography and jewellery is being held at Chichele College, College Street, Higham Ferrers NN10 8DZ on Saturday and Sunday the 16th and 17th September 2023, 10am to 4pm.
Chichele College is a 15th century hall just off the market square. It has an enclosed medieval garden. Both the college, garden and exhibition are free to enter.