Helps us reach our goal of £5,000 - Join the "Together for Hope" Family Fun Day and support the charity

The university students are hosting a ‘Together for Hope’ Family Fun Day at Rushden Lakes in aid of the Hope Centre on Saturday 13th April and Sunday 14th April 2024. This event will run from 9am to 6pm on the Saturday and from 10am to 5pm on the Sunday.

Last year we successfully hosted “Handmade for Hope”. This year, we've decided to change the theme as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Hope Centre. The event, organized by University of Northampton students, aims to raise double the funds for the Hope Centre, which helps people facing challenges of disadvantage and marginalization, including homelessness, addiction, and mental health.

Together for Hope’s Organisers are hoping to raise a total of £5,000 for the Hope Centre, based in Northampton.

The student-run event will be the perfect day out for the whole family whilst bringing together the local community and a variety of Northamptonshire businesses. Family themed activities will also be taking place throughout the day, alongside an array of stalls catering to every member of your family.

The Current Poster for Together for Hope

Hope Staines, one of the students organising the event, said: "At the heart of this event is the community. Hosting a Family Fun Day is the perfect event to reflect bringing everyone together. Our event is being held locally at Rushden Lakes, the Hope Centre is also based locally in Northampton, and we are students of the University of Northampton, so this event is truly representing bringing the community together to support an amazing cause.”

"We are providing a fun and creative experience for families, which is also the perfect opportunity to support local businesses whilst raising vital funds for those in need. We are proud to support the Hope Centre and their efforts to provide vital services to the Northampton community."

Stalls at the event on the Central Boulevard, will be selling goods such as cupcakes, brownies, jewellery, soaps, wax melts, bath bombs and much more. There will also be many family fun activities taking place such as a tombola and face painting. There are many more attractions and activities that will be announced on the events’ social media. To keep up to date with the announcements you can follow them on Instagram @togetherforhope, or on their Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/share/y6aoniNj5bWjerC9/?mibextid=9l3rBW

The students have received much-appreciated support from the businesses based at Rushden Lakes. The businesses have provided tombola prizes to raise extra funds for the Hope Centre. Hope added: “We chose Rushden Lakes as it is a very popular venue local to the university and we are also aware of the support it offers to the local community. It will promote everything that can be found in our local area whilst bringing the community together.”