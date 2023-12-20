Head to Desborough for a festive parkrun
The volunteer organisers welcome participants and volunteers to join them for a drink in Desborough Town Centre after the event.
The magic of parkrun lies in creating a fun, inclusive space for young people to be active, and for volunteers to come together and socialise. As they head into 2024, the event aims to grow even further and attract more people with disabilities and diverse backgrounds from across the local area, creating a vibrant opportunity for people to be active together and enjoy the many benefits that parkrun offers.
Matthew Peleszok, the event director, said: “We know that Christmas is a time for many to spend with families, but for some, parkrun is part of their family. We want to allow people to come together over this festive period. Week in and week out, we see participants smiling around the course as they are cheered on by our amazing volunteers. So join us this Sunday to experience it for yourself.”
If you want to join the Desborough Green Space Junior parkrun for free, you can find more information on our linktree page at https://linktr.ee/dgsjpr.