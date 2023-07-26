Hats Funny Comedy Returns to The Ship Inn, Oundle, with "Laughs Ahoy" comedy night

Rutland based Hats Funny Comedy, is returning to the Ship Inn, Oundle, with another of its renowned grassroots comedy nights.

At least 5 comics that range from being brand new comedians looking for experience, and seasoned pro's testing out some new ideas, will be come together in what's sure to be an entertaining evening.

In addition to the line-up, Hats Funny Comedy founder, and former Prince William School pupil Ian Hayes, will ensure the smooth running of the night as compere.

July saw Hats Funny Comedy debut in Oundle, in bringing Mark Row's comedy show "A* in the making" as part of the Oundle Fringe Festival, supported by Peterborough comic Katie Brown, and proved to be an extremely popular evening.

It was one of the very last opportunities for the show to be seen before heading north of the border, as part of the Edinburgh Comedy Festival.

Tickets are now on sale for the event at just £6, and can be bought over the bar, or via www.ticketsource.co.uk/hatsfunnycomedy.

Enquiries are welcomed 07593 074187/ [email protected] or social media facebook/instagram HatsFunnyComedy

The event takes place on Thursday 14th September with the show due to start at 7:30pm.